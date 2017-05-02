Photo: Present, and future, hockey stars

Olympic gold medalist and Canadian Women's Hockey League forward Natalie Spooner poses with a wee fan at the Arnaitok Arena in Iqaluit April 26. Spooner, who plays for the CWHL's Toronto Furies, was part of a touring entourage with NHL veteran Lanny McDonald, which last week brought the Stanley Cup and 150 bags of children's hockey equipment to eight Nunavut communities thanks to sponsors Scotiabank, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Project North and First Air. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)