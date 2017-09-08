Photo: Change your coat, winter’s coming

The Fantastic Mr. (or Mrs?) Fox, still in a brown summer coat, sits alert on the landscape a few kilometres outside of Rankin Inlet. The fox was one of three pups that entertained our photographer over the summer as it grew from newborn to pup and left the den. Its coat will soon change to white as it prepares for snow, and its first winter, in the Kivalliq. For more fox images and videos, go to @DadRankin on Twitter. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCHTECH DESIGN)