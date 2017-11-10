Photo: Practicing their tradition on Inuit Day

Students from the Nunavut Sivuniksavut college program throat-sing at the Nov. 7 gathering in Ottawa held to mark International Inuit Day and the 40th anniversary of the Inuit Circumpolar Council's creation in 1977, as well as the birthday of ICC founder Eben Hopson. The celebration also marked the 30th anniversary of Inuit Tungasuvvingat, an Ottawa-based Inuit service agency. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)