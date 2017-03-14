Photo: Power to the people… of Pangnirtung

Qulliq Energy Corp. staff stand inside Pangnirtung's new power plant, which is set to be fully operational by early April after testing March 24 to March 26. The new plant, which cost an estimated $21 million, replaces the old power plant, which burned down in April 2015. The replacement plant has three new fuel efficient generator sets, an upgraded fire suppression system, a hospital grade silencer and an automated alarm system that sends alerts to the plant superintendent and fire marshal in the case of emergencies, the QEC said. It also has upgraded capacity—3.75 MW compared to the old plant's 2.63 MW. From left: Scott Angnakak, Billy Evic, Partha Ganguly, Mark Young and George Qaqqasiq. (PHOTO COURTESY QEC)