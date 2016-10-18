Photo: Political in-flu-ence? Health Minister gets his shot

Political in-flu-ence? Nunavut health workers give Health Minister George Hickes a flu shot Oct. 21 at the Nunavut legislature, where they had set up shop to dole out free shots to Iqalungmiut and visitors. Hickes and Finance Minister Keith Peterson were the first politicians in line. The Government of Nunavut is advising all Nunavummiut to contact their health care provider, local health centre or Nunavut public health to receive their own free flu vaccine. They recommend that anyone over the age of six months be vaccinated against the flu. This year has been a difficult one for infections in Nunavut. In May, Pangnirtung residents suffered through an unseasonal flu outbreak that effectively shut down the town for a day. And on Oct. 17, the GN announced that whooping cough, a serious communicable disease, has spread throughout the territory. All Nunavummiut are advised to check that their immunizations are up-to-date. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)