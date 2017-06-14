Photo: Polar bear king sits on his throne to carve

Tommy Takpanie Jr. enjoys warm weather in Nunavut's capital June 13 to carve a polar bear from serpentine soapstone. It takes about an hour to carve a small polar bear, he says and he can usually sell it for $80 to $100. "Everybody wants polar bears," he says. "Most of the people I talk to, I say 'What do you want?' They say 'Polar bears.' My late father Tommy Takpanie carved polar bears. My late brother Pauloosie Takpanie carved polar bears and my younger brother Jackie Takpanie carves polar bears. We're a polar bear family." (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)