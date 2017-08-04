Photo: Piliriqatigiiniq for Canada 150

Karena Watson, 12, of Apex, shows off the t-shirt she designed earlier this year for Canada’s 150th anniversary. The shirt reads Piliriqatigiiniq or “Together we achieve more” in Inuktitut, around the image of a traditional Inuit dog team and caribou inside a Canadian flag. Watson was commissioned to come up with the design for Treasures, a store in Stratford, Ont., whose owners wanted to offer a unique, Indigenous creation to commemorate the country’s anniversary. All proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to the rebuilding of Kugaaruk’s Kugaardjuq school, which was destroyed in a March 2017 fire. You can order your own shirt by emailing Treasures at jc_treasures@hotmail.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF A. WATSON)