A barge heads out from the Coast Guard's research vessel, the Amundsen, Aug. 22 towards the village of Umiujaq. The boat will pick up participants as part of the Qanuilirpitaa health survey that's touring Nunavik from now until early October. The Amundsen sails up the Hudson coast to Inukjuak Aug. 24. (PHOTO BY DENIS GRANGHON)