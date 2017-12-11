Photo: Friends, family seek to put Inuk woman on liver transplant list

Nunatsiaq Online
Members of the Inuit community are asking Ontario to change what they call a discriminatory policy that prevents an Ottawa-based Inuk woman from receiving a liver transplant. Indigenous rights advocate Delilah Saunders, 26, was admitted to hospital last weekend with acute liver failure, which her friends say was caused by sustained acetaminophen use and past alcohol abuse. She remains in critical condition. Saunders is ineligible for a life-saving liver transplant because the province’s program requires transplant recipients to have been sober for six months. Saunders’ family and friends are asking the public to petition the Trillium Gift of Life Network to lift their policy and admit Saunders as a patient at one of the two transplant centres in Ontario. Read more at https://helpdelilah.com/. (PHOTO COURTESY OF O. MICHELIN)
