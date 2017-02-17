Photo: Peterson tables GN budget worth nearly $2 billion

Nunavut Finance Minister Keith Peterson, in the budget speech he gave early in the afternoon Feb. 22, said the Government of Nunavut expects to spend $1.981 billion in 2017-18 and expects to receive $1.981 billion in revenue for a balanced budget that will produce a tiny surplus of $2 million, with a $40 million contingency fund built into it. The Department of Health will spend the largest single amount, $353 million, up $12 million from last year. About $6.6 million of that will be used to set up the Quality of Life Secretariat. "We will find our own way. But we are not there today. Our economy is not yet large enough to support the range of public services Nunavummiut deserve," Peterson said, warning that transfers from Ottawa show a lower rate of increase over the next five years. Check Nunatsiaqonline.ca later for more on the GN's 2017-18 budget. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)