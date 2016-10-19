Photo: Passing on traditions to Ottawa Inuit children

Charlotte Carleton, Mikka Komaksiutiksak, Jasmine Doig, Christine Kudluk and Janice Oolayou gather at the front of a meeting room and practise throat singing before the start of the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre's annual general meeting in Ottawa Oct. 20 at Rideau High School. Several of those who attended questioned the transparency of the centre's nomination process. Board members said it's difficult sometimes just filling those seats on the board. Read more later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)