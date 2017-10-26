Photo: Parents and kids flock to Iqaluit library craft-o-rama

Iqaluit wee ones, some dressed in costume in anticipation of Halloween, keep busy on a Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28, making crafts at a weekly family event at the Iqaluit Centennial Library. Every Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the Iqaluit Centennial Library hosts events in the children's area such as story telling, drumming and crafts. As usual, this weekend, kids were invited to take home a loot bag they can fill with items such as stickers, pencils, erasers and activity books, and also a free story or chapter book in English, French or Inuktitut. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)