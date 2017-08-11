Photo: Pangnirtung ex-pat wins mental health award

Reepa Evic-Carleton, seen here working on some bead work during a recent culture night hosted by the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre, is this year's recipient of the Chapin A'sin Elder Vern Harper Award presented annually by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Each year, CAMH presents the award to an Aboriginal helper or practitioner in Ontario who demonstrates excellence in using culturally-based treatment approaches to deal with Aboriginal mental health and substance abuse issues. Evic-Carleton has worked in the field of mental health and addiction in southern Canada for more than 20 years including as treatment co-ordinator at the Mamisarvik Healing Centre in Ottawa. "It is a privilege to work with the community and to be trusted by many wonderful people," Evic-Carleton was quoted as saying, in a CAMH online story. "This recognition is greatly appreciated." (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)