Photo: Pang hunters land a bowhead whale

Alianait! Pangnirtung hunters under Capt. Adamie Veevee bring in their bowhead whale Sept. 9 in the late evening sun, in this scene captured by Pangnirtung photographer David Kilabuk. Ottawa allotted five bowhead whale tags to Nunavut communities this year, including two for the Baffin region. The bowhead whale population in Nunavut has rebounded, with 2008 survey by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans estimating that the Eastern Arctic bowhead population could be as high as 43,105 whales. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)