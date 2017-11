The dark season has descended north of 60 but that means it's also the season of light. The aurora borealis have been active in the skies over the Kivalliq region lately, including this display on Nov. 1, over the runway in Rankin Inlet. By the end of November, Rankin Inlet daylight hours will have shrunk to five-and-a-half hours. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCHTECH DESIGN AND SERVICES)