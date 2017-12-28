Photo: Our 5th most popular photo of 2017

Here's our fifth most popular photo of 2017, based on numbers of views, likes and shares on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Cousins Erica Taipana of Cambridge Bay, aged 22 months and Ophelia Bolt of Kugluktuk, aged 20 months, model new winter parkas earlier this year. The traditional Kitikmeot-style parkas are the creations of their grandmother, seamstress Lucy Taipana of Kugluktuk. Nunatsiaq News will not publish a print paper on Friday, Dec. 29. We'll publish our first print paper of 2018 on Jan. 5. Our office will re-open Jan. 2. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JAMIE TAIPANA)