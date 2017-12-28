NEWS: Around the Arctic
December 28, 2017 - 8:00 am
Photo: Our 5th most popular photo of 2017
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Here's our fifth most popular photo of 2017, based on numbers of views, likes and shares on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: Cousins Erica Taipana of Cambridge Bay, aged 22 months and Ophelia Bolt of Kugluktuk, aged 20 months, model new winter parkas earlier this year. The traditional Kitikmeot-style parkas are the creations of their grandmother, seamstress Lucy Taipana of Kugluktuk. Nunatsiaq News will not publish a print paper on Friday, Dec. 29. We'll publish our first print paper of 2018 on Jan. 5. Our office will re-open Jan. 2. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JAMIE TAIPANA)