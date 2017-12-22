Photo: Our 4th most popular photo of 2017

Here's our fourth most popular photo of 2017, based on numbers of views, likes and shares on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page: On Feb. 9, 2017 in Iqaluit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters with Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Carolyn Bennett, then the minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, after Obed and Trudeau signed the Inuit Nunangat Declaration. That agreement created the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, a new whole-of-government body aimed at producing better Inuit-specific federal programs and policies in areas such as housing and health care. Nunatsiaq News did not publish a print paper today, Friday, Dec. 29. We'll publish our first print paper of 2018 on Jan. 5. Our office will re-open Jan. 2. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)