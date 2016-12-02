Photo: Ottawamiut gather for music, food, Christmas cheer

Dorothy Taylor-Akpik sits with her children Lily-Janet Taylor-Akpik, 4, Johnie Taylor-Akpik, 4, and Temela Taylor-Akpik, 5 as they enjoy treats at this year's annual Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre family Christmas party Dec. 3. The party, held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Vanier for Ottawa Inuit families and their friends, featured music, food and even a visit from St. Nick himself. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)