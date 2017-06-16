Photo: Ottawa mural pays tribute to Inuit community

Mique Michelle, right, and Kalkidan Assefa, two Ottawa artists, stand with a mural they designed on Montreal Road in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood as part of the Ottawa School of Art's ILLUNAATA project, the school's contribution to Canada's 150 birthday celebration. The mural, unveiled June 10 and which includes a narwhal and seal, was organized by the local business improvement association and designed in consultation with Inuit in the area, some of whom came out to help paint the piece. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)