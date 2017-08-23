NEWS: Nunavut
August 23, 2017 - 7:40 am
Photo: Op NANOOK wraps 2017 edition in Rankin Inlet
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Aug. 25 marks the end of Operation NANOOK, the Canadian Armed Force’s annual northern sovereignty exercise, which was hosted in two locations this year: Labrador and Rankin Inlet. Here, National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, left, meets with Kivalliq Inuit Association president David Ningeongan and Commissioner of Nunavut Nellie Kusugak during a visit to Rankin Inlet Aug. 23. (PHOTO BY CPL. D. DUCHESNE-BEAULIEU)