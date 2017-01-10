Photo: One way to say Thank You

These Puvirnituq youth put the finishing touches on the table at their Jan. 7 Thank You dinner the group hosted for all the important adults in their life. The Pivallianiq-lead Puvirnituup Ikajurtingit organized the event as a way to thank those who have played an important support role in their lives—people that included parents, police officers, teachers, janitors and sports coaches. The youth cooked a three course meal, coordinated games and presented the adults with a certificate of recognition, with funding from the co-op and the local group Tukisivallirutitsanut Parnaitiit. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PIVALLIANIQ/KMHB)