Photo: Once hitched up, now hitching her own ride

A snow- and ice-caked sled dog takes a break from the Ivakkak race route April 8 in her team's qamutik. A number of dogs in the race have come down with a gastro-intestinal illness that caused mushers to pull some dogs from the race and forced two teams to withdraw completely, while Ivakkak's veterinarian looks into what caused the sickness. Meanwhile, Ivakkak's 11 remaining teams carry on to the race's finish line in Ivujivik. (PHOTO BY P. DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)