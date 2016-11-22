Photo: On day two of Baby Makibi inquest: few attending

The Cape Dorset Community Hall sits empty Nov. 23 over the lunch break on day two of a coroner's inquest into the 2012 death of infant Makibi Olayuk Akesuk. Almost no members of the community have attended the inquest, expected to run until Nov. 25. South Baffin MLA David Joanasie is one of only a few non-family members to attend each of the first two days. Nurses, police and pathologists are expected to testify Nov. 23. See story to follow on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)