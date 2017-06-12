Photo: Old time Nunavut rockers pack Iqaluit’s Storehouse bar

Nunavut's rock and roll trailblazers Northern Haze are back again with a limited edition CD of their original 1985 Inuktitut album, Sinnaktuq, just re-released in digital form by Nunavut's Aakuluk Music. The Igloolik-born musicians, joined by a few young folks as well, played to a packed house at the Storehouse Bar and Grill in Iqaluit, June 15. Their album is available in hard copy for a lucky few, and available for download on iTunes. The band is off to Rankin Inlet this weekend for Solfest, a music festival in celebration of the sun. Northern Haze plays a gala dinner Saturday night and a free concert on Sunday. See the Rankin Inlet news Facebook page for more details. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)