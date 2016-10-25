Photo: Nunavut’s Indspiring women

Throat singer and performer Tanya Tagaq and National Inuit Youth Council president Maatalii Okalik have both been named as recipients of the 2017 Indspire Awards. Indspire, the largest non-governmental funder of Indigenous education in Canada, announced the names of 14 outstanding Indigenous Canadians Oct. 26. Tagaq was selected in the Arts category, while Okalik was named as Indspire’s Youth-Inuit recipient. The awards will be handed out March 24, 2017 in Ottawa. (FILE PHOTOS)