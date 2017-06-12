Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut June 12, 2017 - 1:00 pm

Photo: Nunavut’s flower returns to paint the Arctic tundra

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Purple saxifrage, Nunavut's official flower, returns to paint the gray and brown Arctic tundra with brilliant colour in Sanikiluaq, June 3. Spring means a lot of things to Nunavummiut and Nunavimmiut—fishing, camping, egg collecting—but also dusty roads some days, and muddy potholes from rain the next. No matter where you go, the return of tundra wildflowers provides an opportunity to celebrate beauty and resilience in the Arctic. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)
Purple saxifrage, Nunavut's official flower, returns to paint the gray and brown Arctic tundra with brilliant colour in Sanikiluaq, June 3. Spring means a lot of things to Nunavummiut and Nunavimmiut—fishing, camping, egg collecting—but also dusty roads some days, and muddy potholes from rain the next. No matter where you go, the return of tundra wildflowers provides an opportunity to celebrate beauty and resilience in the Arctic. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        