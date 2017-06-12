Photo: Nunavut’s flower returns to paint the Arctic tundra

Purple saxifrage, Nunavut's official flower, returns to paint the gray and brown Arctic tundra with brilliant colour in Sanikiluaq, June 3. Spring means a lot of things to Nunavummiut and Nunavimmiut—fishing, camping, egg collecting—but also dusty roads some days, and muddy potholes from rain the next. No matter where you go, the return of tundra wildflowers provides an opportunity to celebrate beauty and resilience in the Arctic. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)