Photo: Nunavut’s best-known throat singer nominated for Polaris Prize

Tanya Tagaq’s latest album Retribution is one of 40 Canadian albums named to the 2017 Polaris Music Prize’s long list, announced June 13. Tagaq’s previous album, Animism, picked up the 2014 Polaris Prize, handed out each year to honour excellence in the Canadian music scene, regardless of album sales. This year’s short list will be announced July 13, while the 2017 Polaris winner will be announced at a September 18 gala in Toronto. (FILE IMAGE)