Photo: Nunavut will have its own mmiw inquiry focusing on domestic violence

Nunavut will do its own parallel inquiry into the national issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, says Nunavut Justice Minister and Cambridge Bay MLA Keith Peterson, right. Peterson, speaking Oct. 5 at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay, said the plan, not yet formally announced, is to hold a special inquiry for Nunavut using the same terms of reference as for the larger national inquiry. But for its inquiry, Nunavut has asked for the additional consideration of domestic violence, Peterson said, due to the high level of domestic violence in the territory. Next to Peterson is community justice staffer Donna Hakongak-Olsen, who spoke about the region's integration of restorative justice into the court process. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)