Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s new president Aluki Kotierk, in red, poses with students at Nunavut Sivunisavut in Ottawa Jan. 16, where Kotierk dropped in to speak to students about Inuit leadership. Kotierk just began a four-year term as the Nunavut's Inuit birthright organization’s new president following a Dec. 13 election win. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NS)