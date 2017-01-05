Photo: Nunavut shooters shine in annual photo contest

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. Pudloo Pitsiulak of Kimmirut has won Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s annual photo contest with this photo, entitled "Moonlight Night Scene." The photo, which will grace NTI's annual report cover this year along with the land claim body's advertising materials, comes with a $1,000 prize and an enlarged version of the photo. See second and third place photos from Jomie Mike and Jonah Akoak on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY PUDLOO PITSIULAK)