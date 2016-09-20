Photo: Nunavut schools evacuated following bomb threats

Charmaine Panegyuk, a student at Cambridge Bay's Kiilinik high school, arrives to find her school closed Sept. 22. Schools across Nunavut were evacuated and closed Sept. 22 after Nunavut RCMP received threats that bombs have been placed in the schools. The schools will reopen once they are confirmed to be safe, police said Sept. 22. The threats are similar to those received in other parts of Canada and the U.S. in recent days, which have proved to be hoaxes. “Although RCMP does not believe the threat to be credible, we are working with the Department of Education to ensure the safety of Nunavutmiut,” the RCMP said Sept. 22. A later news release from the RCMP confined the threat "was not credible." Read more on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)