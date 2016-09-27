Photo: Nunavut premier talks green energy at Kivalliq Trade Show

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna welcomes delegates to the final day of the Kivalliq Trade Show in Rankin Inlet Sept. 28 with a short speech at the Siniktarvik Hotel. Taptuna focused much of his speech on green energy. "We need more efficient, effective and green energy in Nunavut," Taptuna told about 80 representatives from government, industry and business. Green energy is something his government plans to bring up in the fall sitting of the legislative assembly, Taptuna said. That sitting is expected to begin Oct. 19 and run until Nov. 7. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)