Photo: Nunavut premier honours literacy advocate

Premier Peter Taptuna and Education Minister Paul Quassa congratulate long-time educator Elizabeth Dean, winner of the 13th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut, at the Nunavut Legislature Sept. 14. Dean has been an educator in both Gjoa Haven and Iqaluit and her guided reading program is now used in other communities. "A decade ago, Elizabeth began work on implementing a guided reading system. She realized a very successful program and took it upon herself to in-service her fellow teachers on how to plan, keep proper records, and implement guided reading. Under her guidance, educators saw students make great progress," Taptuna said, in his minister's statement. "All this has happened without expectation of recognition, based on her commitment to improving literacy in Nunavut." (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)