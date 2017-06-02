Photo: Nunavut high school student on fast-track to med school

Anchaleena Mandal, a Grade 12 student at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit, standing with her parents, father Arnab and mother Sanchita, in the foyer of the Nunavut Legislature on June 1, is on a fast-track to a career as a physician. The Mandal family visited the legislative sitting now underway, where Education Minister Paul Quassa recognized them officially as visitors to the assembly. "Anchaleena enrolled in our school system when she was in Grade 4 and she is completing Grade 12 at Inuksuk High School this year," Quassa said. "She’s one of the 10 students across Canada who was offered admission to the Queen’s University Accelerated Route to Medical School." Anchaleena won one of 10 places—over 5,000 other applicants— for a place in an accelerated program, which will see her enter medical school after only two years of undergraduate study. Anchaleena said that after completing medical school she plans to return to practice medicine in Nunavut, with the goal of providing culturally appropriate health care. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)