Photo: Nunavut contracting policy still confusing, say users

Six months into the rollout of the Government of Nunavut's updated Nunavummi Nangminiqaqtunik Ikajuuti, or NNI, policy—which grants benefits to local and Inuit-owned companies bidding on public tenders—representatives from the GN and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. gave a crash course on the policy for Nunavut investors during a panel at the Nunavut Trade Show in Iqaluit, Sept. 20. But Qikiqtaaluk Corp. President, Harry Flaherty, above, who also sat on the panel, said there was room for improvement in the policy, which he said still leaves many bidders confused about the arithmetic used to adjust bids. Flaherty called for audits at the end of each contract to ensure companies adhere to Inuit employment and other requirements to be eligible for the benefits. He also called for increased transparency during the application of NNI bid adjustments. Flaherty also warned against companies winning NNI bid adjustments and then outsourcing to non-Inuit companies. "I think this is one area we feel that really needs to be looked at," he said during his presentation. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)