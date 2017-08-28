Photo: Nunavut football fans represent at Celtic Park

Donald Mearns of Pangnirtung, left, grandson Duncan Mearns, eight, of Iqaluit and Ronnie Campbell, former assistant Auditor General of Canada and now a board member for the Qullliq Energy Corp., take in a game of football (soccer) Aug. 26 at the famous Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, home of the Celtic Football Club. This was Duncan's first game. He's been a Celtic fan since his grandparents bought him a Celtic jersey several years ago and he was amazed at how much noise a crowd of 60,000 footballers can make. (PHOTO COURTESY RONNIE CAMPBELL)