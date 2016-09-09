Photo: Nunavut filmmakers gain standing ovation at Toronto festival

Jesse Wente, left, hosts a question and answer session with Zacharias Kunuk, middle, and Natar Ungalaaq, co-directors of the new Kinguliit Productions feature film Maliglutit, or The Searchers, following the film's showing in Toronto Sept. 12. The film premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF, and earned a standing ovation from the packed audience. Two Lovers and a Bear, a film from director Kim Nguyen shot in Iqaluit and starring Tatiana Maslany and Dane DeHaan, will also be featured at TIFF this year. Its screening is tonight, Sept. 13. (PHOTO BY ANUBHA MOMIN)