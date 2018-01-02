Photo: Nunavut figure skating stars strut their stuff

Penelope Armstrong, a member of the Iqaluit Skating Club, performs a solo routine at the Arnaitok Arena in Iqaluit Dec. 10. Armstrong, who in March will head to Fort Smith, Northwest Territories for the Arctic Winter Games skating competition, was one of several members of the club who performed during a free event held as part of Canada 150 Skating Day, hosted by Skate Canada. "It's a great opportunitiy for them to practice the routine and do it for the community," said the skating club's vice-president, Sheila Higdon. "For us, it's a promotion of the Iqaluit Skating Club. We're honoured to be chosen for the Canada 150 event." The AWG will be held this year between Fort Smith and Hay River in the South Slave region of the NWT. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)