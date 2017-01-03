Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut January 03, 2017 - 6:50 pm

Photo: Nunavut fans cheer on Team Canada at World Junior hockey finals

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
A group of about 50 Nunavummiut, hailing from Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Kugluktuk, fill the stands at Montreal's Bell Centre Jan. 5 to cheer on Team Canada in the finals of the World Juniors Hockey championship against Team USA. Despite the strong support from the North, Team Canada faced a crushing 5-4 loss, when Team USA scored the winning goal in an overtime shootout. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VERONICA CONNELLY)
A group of about 50 Nunavummiut, hailing from Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Kugluktuk, fill the stands at Montreal's Bell Centre Jan. 5 to cheer on Team Canada in the finals of the World Juniors Hockey championship against Team USA. Despite the strong support from the North, Team Canada faced a crushing 5-4 loss, when Team USA scored the winning goal in an overtime shootout. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VERONICA CONNELLY)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        