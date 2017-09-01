Photo: Nunavut drum dancer represents, at MosaïCanada 150

Part sculpture, part living garden, this drum dancer represents Nunavut at the MosaïCanada 150 sculpture garden at Parc Jacques-Cartier in Gatineau, one of many breathtaking free attractions in the Ottawa region for Canada's big birthday year. Presented by Mosaïcultures International de Montréal, the garden features sculptures covered in plants which require meticulous and frequent trimming and which change colour and texture with the seasons. With 33 sculptures in all, each province is represented along with pieces that commemorate events and famous Canadians. There are also five sculptures devoted to Indigenous legends. The garden is open daily, rain or shine, until Oct. 15. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)