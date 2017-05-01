Photo: Nunavut communities vote in beer-wine plebiscites

It's yes to beer and wine stores in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay. Voters in each community, in non-binding plebiscites, voted to approve the opening of beer-wine stores in their communities. In Rankin Inlet, 327—or 72 per cent—of those who cast ballots said they favour a beer-wine store, and 127 voted no. It was an even more resounding affirmation in Cambridge Bay, where 82 per cent said yes. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.