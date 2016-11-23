Photo: Nunavut baby death inquest nearing conclusion

Ontario Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer, the last witness to testify at the coroner's inquest into the 2012 death of baby Makibi Olayuk Akesuk, prepares to testify in the Cape Dorset Community Hall Nov. 25. Huyer will finish his testimony later today and then lawyers will submit their final comments to the inquest's jury. The jury will then deliberate on the cause and manner of the baby's death and make recommendations in hopes of avoiding similar deaths in the future. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)