Photo: Nunavummiut cheer on NHL playoffs

I spy some Nunavummiut: Edmonton Oilers celebrate their 7-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks May 7, with the help of Nunavut fans in the crowd, whose sign says: "We flew all the way from Rankin Inlet, NU to cheer you on!" Jason Tologanak and his son Julien John Sateana Tologanak made the sign for their trip south to watch the live game. The Oilers and Ducks are tied 3-3 in the NHL playoff series, the winner of which will be decided at game 7 May 10. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NHL FACEBOOK)