Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik February 10, 2017 - 10:00 am

Photo: Nunavik’s Raglan mine welcomes two new Inuit miners

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Daniel Roussel of Kuujjuaraapik, third from right, starts his first shift as Development Miner at Nunavik’s Raglan Mine earlier this month. Here, he poses with his training supervisor Sam Willie Grey Scott, to his right, and other Raglan managers. Roussel and his co-worker Alunngirq Mesher of Kuujjuaq are the first to complete Raglan’s six-month long Pigunnaqugut Training Project, developed by Grey Scott, Raglan’s mine school supervisor. The goal of the program: to move more Nunavik Inuit employees into more skilled mining jobs at Raglan; Roussel and Mesher now hold the highest unionized mining jobs at Raglan. A second edition of Pigunnaqugut is set to get underway soon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GLENCORE RAGLAN)
Daniel Roussel of Kuujjuaraapik, third from right, starts his first shift as Development Miner at Nunavik’s Raglan Mine earlier this month. Here, he poses with his training supervisor Sam Willie Grey Scott, to his right, and other Raglan managers. Roussel and his co-worker Alunngirq Mesher of Kuujjuaq are the first to complete Raglan’s six-month long Pigunnaqugut Training Project, developed by Grey Scott, Raglan’s mine school supervisor. The goal of the program: to move more Nunavik Inuit employees into more skilled mining jobs at Raglan; Roussel and Mesher now hold the highest unionized mining jobs at Raglan. A second edition of Pigunnaqugut is set to get underway soon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GLENCORE RAGLAN)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

(1) Comments:

#1. Posted by Christine on February 16, 2017

À mon filleul Daniel que j’aime beaucoup FÉLICITATIONS 😘😘😘😘😘
J’ai hâte de te revoir

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        