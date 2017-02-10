Photo: Nunavik’s Raglan mine welcomes two new Inuit miners

Daniel Roussel of Kuujjuaraapik, third from right, starts his first shift as Development Miner at Nunavik’s Raglan Mine earlier this month. Here, he poses with his training supervisor Sam Willie Grey Scott, to his right, and other Raglan managers. Roussel and his co-worker Alunngirq Mesher of Kuujjuaq are the first to complete Raglan’s six-month long Pigunnaqugut Training Project, developed by Grey Scott, Raglan’s mine school supervisor. The goal of the program: to move more Nunavik Inuit employees into more skilled mining jobs at Raglan; Roussel and Mesher now hold the highest unionized mining jobs at Raglan. A second edition of Pigunnaqugut is set to get underway soon. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GLENCORE RAGLAN)