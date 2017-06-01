Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik June 01, 2017 - 3:38 pm

Photo: Nunavik’s new college program prepares to launch

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Connie Qaunaq-Burke sits behind the desk at the Nunavik Sivunitsavut office space in Montreal, where she works as an administrative assistant. Qaunaq-Burke, originally from Arctic Bay, graduated from the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut program in 2009. Now she's helping the Kativik School Board as it launches its made-in-Nunavik version, set to begin in August 2017 with a class of 18 students. Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)
Connie Qaunaq-Burke sits behind the desk at the Nunavik Sivunitsavut office space in Montreal, where she works as an administrative assistant. Qaunaq-Burke, originally from Arctic Bay, graduated from the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut program in 2009. Now she's helping the Kativik School Board as it launches its made-in-Nunavik version, set to begin in August 2017 with a class of 18 students. Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        