Photo: Nunavik’s new college program prepares to launch

Connie Qaunaq-Burke sits behind the desk at the Nunavik Sivunitsavut office space in Montreal, where she works as an administrative assistant. Qaunaq-Burke, originally from Arctic Bay, graduated from the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut program in 2009. Now she's helping the Kativik School Board as it launches its made-in-Nunavik version, set to begin in August 2017 with a class of 18 students. Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)