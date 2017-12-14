Photo: Nunavik’s cultural institute picks up award

Rhoda Kokiapik, director of Nunavik’s Avataq Cultural Institute, accepts the Quebec Human Rights Commission’s Rights and Freedoms Award, handed out to the organization Dec. 10 in Montreal. The award recognizes Avataq’s work over the last 36 years to promote and safeguard Nunavik Inuit culture. Avataq was one of eight different Indigenous-led initiatives in Quebec to receive the honour, which marks the ten-year anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. (PHOTO BY R. FRECHETTE/AVATAQ)