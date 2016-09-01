Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik September 01, 2016 - 6:50 am

Photo: Nunavik welding students put schooling to work

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Welding students with the Kativik School board's adult training stream pose for a photo in late August with instructors and others in Kuujjuaq before heading south to work for Groupe CANAM, near Quebec City, to earn their 120 hours of internship. From left: Dimitri Couture of Groupe CANAM, Katherine Goudreault, Davidie Gange-Imbeault, Bradley Moran, KSB instructor, Thomas Nassak, Larry Shipaluk, Billy Arnatuk, Sean Shipaluk and Daniel Pettigrew of the KSB. (PHOTO COURTESY KSB ADULT EDUCATION)
