Photo: Nunavik teacher wins Global Teacher Prize for 2017

Salluit teacher wins Global Teacher Prize for 2017: Kativik School Board teacher Maggie MacDonnell has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, awarded March 19 by the Varkey Foundation under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates Vice President, Prime Minister, and Emir of Dubai. Through MacDonnell's Life Skills program in Salluit, she did "something quite extraordinary, something very special," said a March 19 news release on the award. "The key? Turning students from problems in solutions…Maggie McDonnell has made an outstanding contribution to the lives of her students and everyone in Salluit. She is a deserving winner of the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2017–money she’ll use to set up an NGO [non-governmental organization]." MacDonnell, second from left, and three of her former students, Larry Thomassie, Samantha Leclerc and Lucasie Amamatuak, attended the Global Education & Skills Forum in Dubai this past week. Read more about MacDonnell and her award on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KATIVIK SCHOOL BOARD)