Photo: Nunavik teacher honoured with MNA medal

Quebec MNA for Ungava, Jean Boucher, left, awards Nunavik teacher Maggie MacDonnell with the MNA’s Medal in Kuujjuaq May 25, a recognition from the National Assembly. MacDonnell, who taught in Salluit for many years and is now based in Kuujjuaq, won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize last March. At right, MacDonnell and her husband Abdullah Kafashe were both honoured the same day for their work with Nunavik youth. (PHOTO COURTESY OF J. BOUCHER)