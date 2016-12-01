Photo: Nunavik songwriter wins Canadian folk music award

Nunavik’s Jaaji Okpik and partner Chelsea June, who together make up the singing and songwriting duo Twin Flames, pick up the award for Aboriginal Songwriters of the Year this past weekend at the 2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards. “We are so lucky to have fans that listen to us and our songs so thank you all for that,” the pair wrote on their Facebook page Dec. 4. “We are so proud to share our cultures and languages with the rest of the world.” The 12th edition of the annual awards gala was hosted at the Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CFMA)